Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry boyfriend and pussy posse benchwarmer, is moving to TV. He’s signed on to produce and star in the Amazon series Carnival Row as a police inspector — but not just any old police inspector, as he’ll be doing his job in no ordinary world. According to a release, the series is a “fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city” where “mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.” Bloom’s character is Rycroft Philostrate, who’s trying to get to the bottom of a faerish refugee’s death. Amazon has ordered the show’s eight-episode first season straight to series as part of its recent emphasis on straight-to-series orders. Carnival Row is based on A Killing on Carnival Row, a script by Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans) that appeared on the first Hollywood Black List back in 2005. Bloom has done guest spots on TV before — notably in Netflix’s Easy — but this is the first time he’ll lead a series. Glad to see he’s returned to his mythical roots.