The Star of Patti Cake$ Proves She’s Got Bars in This Exclusive Clip

Patricia Dombrowski is just trying to make her way in this world, and according to her good friend Hareesh, all the aspiring emcee needs is a producer “with the fire beats” to take her street-rapping career as Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$, to the next level. The movie is actress Danielle Macdonald’s Eight Mile moment, and in this clip we see her with Hareesh (Siddharth Dhananjay), who, atop her Patti Wagon sedan, teases some hot bars out of her in a derelict parking lot. Patti Cake$ chronicles one aspiring star’s ups and downs in “Dirty Jersey” as she shouts down the naysayers (her mom, local competing performers with bad attitudes), and fights to find her true voice with the help of her friends and her wheelchair-bound grandma (Cathy Moriarty). You can get that Cake in theaters starting August 18.