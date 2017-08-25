Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In a recent interview with the Guardian, James Cameron, a male member of the Hollywood elite, complained about how he felt Wonder Woman featured an objectified icon and that the movie was just “male Hollywood doing the same old thing!” After bemoaning the “self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman,” he then self-congratulated himself about how strong his own female character Sarah Connor from the Terminator franchise was, and how she wasn’t a “beauty icon.” Cameron finished his rant saying he was tired of demonstrating his point on the subject, and that he felt like he was “shouting in a wind tunnel!”

Well, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has a few thoughts on Cameron’s ideas of what does and what does not constitute a strong female character. In a statement she posted to her Twitter, Jenkins responded to Cameron, writing,

“…[I]f women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we.”

If Cameron can spare some time away from all that wind tunnel-shouting he claims to be doing, he should read Jenkins’ entire statement below: