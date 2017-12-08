Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Did you read that headline, folks? Paul Hollywood knows we’ve all been talking shit about him for remaining on The Great British Bake Off, despite the series switching networks and losing 75 percent of its judging and hosting line-up due to loyalty. But does he care that fans have branded him a traitorous fella over the past few months? Not really! Because he actually doesn’t think that’s correct at all. “It has been hard because I was called a traitor over my decision to leave the BBC to go to Channel 4,” Hollywood said in a new interview with Britain’s Closer, nothing that he still hosts a motoring miniseries on the BBC. “The other three left for whatever reason but I didn’t want to lose my job. The show found me and I didn’t want to turn my back on them.”

He also admitted that losing the lovely lady trio of Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins was “hard” and that he “missed” them, but he quickly rebounded with his new Bake Off colleagues: “I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn’t really that sad in the end.” Whatever your stance on Hollywood might be — the human person, not the entertainment industry — Bake Off’s new iteration will premiere in the fall in the U.K.