Netflix canceled its globe-trotting, LGBTQ-friendly, very sexy drama Sense8 earlier this year, then apologized, then promised to wrap things up with a two-hour special. But according to the people who run the porn website xHamster, things don’t have to climax and finish so quickly. The site reached out to creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski with an offer to produce a third season of Sense8. “We’re not talking about a parody, or something less than, but an actual revival of the series,” xHamster writes. “We know that a series about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix. We have no such limitations, and also understand implicitly the interconnectedness of sexualities across boundaries. In short, we are a we.”

While it seems unlikely that xHamster could truly afford to match Sense8’s Netflix production budget, or that Netflix would allow the show to be licensed elsewhere, the site promises that it has the eyeballs and the funds to support the series. When contacted by Screencrush, the site’s vice-president acknowledged the difficulty of switching platforms, but added, “What we admire about the Wachowskis, and about the show itself, is that it takes risks. I think that we’re a nascent network, and I’d love to hear what they would do with us.”