18 mins ago

Nashville Recap: Maybe She’s Born With It

Remember when Juliette was actually fun?

9:19 p.m.

Sean Spicer Says No to Dancing With the Stars Because of Other ‘Commitments’

“He’s not a good dancer.”

7:52 p.m.

Prodigy Reportedly Died As A Result Of Accidental Choking

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office in Nevada has completed its investigation.

6:28 p.m.

Will Donald Trump Get Openly Shamed By This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees?

Norman Lear and Gloria Estefan have both been clear about their opposition to the President.

6:22 p.m.

Vanity Fair Defends Its Description of Angelina Jolie Film Casting Process

According to the magazine, Jolie demanded that they retract the description of how she cast children in her film.

5:10 p.m.

Watch the Trailer for Law & Order’s Menendez Brothers Special

The series depicts the real murders of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons Lyle and Erik.

5:07 p.m.

NBC Has Already Renewed the Will & Grace Revival for a Second Season

The cast reunited for the revival season’s table read just yesterday.

4:48 p.m.

Lorde Serves Lewks on a Deserted Island in the ‘Perfect Places’ Video

All the practical holiday style inspo you need.

4:37 p.m.

Comrade Detective Isn’t a Satire of Anything

Be suspicious of anybody who tells you that this show is a laugh riot.

4:28 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Will Include Footage of Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson

There will be a limited look at the night that caused filming to shut down amid misconduct allegations.

4:15 p.m.

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Is Late and Loud

Everything Now is proof that swing can’t save everything.

3:53 p.m.

Domhnall Gleeson Pens Winnie the Pooh in the Goodbye Christopher Robin Trailer

Co-starring Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald.

3:46 p.m.

This Is Us Creator: In Season Two, You’ll Find Out How Jack Died

Also, Ron Cephas Jones will reprise his role as William.

2:38 p.m.

Is the World Ready for Björk’s ‘Tinder Album’?

Let’s envision what Björk’s Tinder bio would look like.

1:48 p.m.

Which Giant Tech Company Is Winning the Race to Be Skynet?

Will Amazon, Facebook, or Google be the agent of our destruction?

1:11 p.m.

How Jay-Z Helped Kendrick Lamar Get the Best of Drake

It’s a long, tumultuous road to reach the No. 1 spot.

12:54 p.m.

Kidnap Is a Summer-Doldrums Film That Has No Reason to Exist

Starring Halle Berry and breakout star Red Chrysler Minivan.

12:47 p.m.

There’s a Clown Lurking Behind Billy Eichner in This AHS: Cult First Look

See Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, and more in costume.

12:18 p.m.

Anne With an E Is Adding an All-Female Writers Room for Season Two

Anne Shirley is coming back.

12:00 p.m.

Netflix’s True-Crime Satire Series American Vandal Asks: Who Drew the Dicks?

“He’s, like, a known dick drawer.”