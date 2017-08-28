You’re not alone in thinking that Game of Thrones — with its accelerated timeline, undead TED talk, and Cersei’s curious lack of hair growth — is simply not as good as it once was. Yes, there’s an ice dragon, but whatever happened to a season where the Stark sisters had discernible character motivations? The creators of Rick and Morty know your gripes, and appropriately eulogized them after this week’s episode. In a post-post-credits sequence, the show ran a title card mourning “The writing on Game of Thrones: 2011–2016.” Logan Lucky already gave us one exceedingly clever Game of Thrones jokes, and now Rick and Morty has delivered the cynic’s take.
