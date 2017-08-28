Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Cleganebowl: Explaining the Biggest Sibling Rivalry on Game of Thrones

And why some fans don’t want to see the Hound fight the Mountain.

25 mins ago

Rick and Morty Had the Most Savage Game of Thrones Burn Last Night

RIP discernible character motivations.

11:10 a.m.

Errol Morris Probes Government Mind-Control and LSD in the Wormwood Trailer

True crime gets psychedelic.

11:09 a.m.

All the References You May Have Missed in Taylor Swift’s New Video

“Look What You Made Me Do” wasn’t just about snakes.

10:52 a.m.

Ken Burns Wants to Make an Obama Documentary

“It would just be him. And then, in ten years, we’d add all the other things.”

10:40 a.m.

OITNB’s Jenji Kohan Recalls Writers Room Sexism: ‘I Was Fired From Everything’

An agent advised to her wear a big shirt before a job interview and hide pregnancy.

10:24 a.m.

Watch Lemon’s ‘A Million Matzoh Balls’ Sing-along, a Great Jewish Film Moment

Watch Martin Starr, Shiri Appleby, and Rhea Perlman sing about Passover.

9:52 a.m.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Recap: The Sense of an Ending

What kind of story will Game of Thrones ultimately be?

9:30 a.m.

Which of 2017’s Many Wonder Movies Is Right for You?

From Wonder Woman to Wonderstruck to Wonder Wheel, how can you tell apart this year’s five movies with “wonder” in the title?

9:00 a.m.

Lake Bell on Performance Weddings and Why Marriage Is Worth the Effort

“The wooing and the ‘I look my thinnest and I look my best and my youngest’ — that’s not marriage!”

2:43 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: The Detox

Rick and Morty try to rid themselves of their toxic traits.

2:20 a.m.

Our 12 Biggest Questions About the Game of Thrones Season Finale

Can Daenerys have children? How did Sansa figure out the truth? And many more questions.

1:17 a.m.

Every Game of Thrones Episode, Ranked From Worst to Best

We swear it by the old gods and the new.

12:53 a.m.

In Season Seven, Game of Thrones Handled Sex With Tenderness

The drama famous for its explicit sexuality has continued to tone things down.

12:26 a.m.

What Jon Snow’s True Parentage Means for Game of Thrones

The show finally gave fans the answer to the question they’d been waiting for.

12:08 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Finally

Ladies and gentlemen, Agent Cooper is back.

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer’s Mother Honored Her Daughter at the VMAs

“Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed as she protested racism.”

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Yes, the Shirt From Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Is Merch

You will, however, have to customize it yourself.

Yesterday at 10:43 p.m.

Why Pink’s Speech Was the Highlight of the VMAs

She had some wise words for her daughter.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Who Is Azor Ahai? A Guide to All the Candidates on Game of Thrones

A rundown of all the characters who might be the Prince That Was Promised.