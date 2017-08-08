Rihanna’s perfect shade cast a long shadow this afternoon when news spread about a choice conversation she once had with a certain Major Lazer member. In an interview with GQ, Diplo abandoned all sense of pride to reveal that his attempts to collaborate with the singer were squashed when Rihanna compared one of his tracks to a “a reggae song at an airport.” The superstar responded to the incident on social-media today, telling the producer, “My bad @diplo.” However, this wasn’t so much an apology, but another chance for her to slay Diplo, and us all: The sentiment came with three crying-laughing emojis and the hashtag #dutyfree. That’s another point for Rihanna.
