Riverdale Season 2 Trailer: Archie’s Got a Gun

Things, to put it bluntly, aren’t looking so great for our teenage friends over at Riverdale. Archie’s dad got brutally shot. Pop’s Chok’lit Shoppe is in ruins. Jughead and Betty couldn’t consummate their relationship because Jughead’s father’s gang brought him a snazzy leather jacket. Ugh! Season two picks up where all of the intense action left off, and if this new trailer is any indication, it appears that the sweet, innocent Archie is going to avenge whatever happened to his father — one gun and baseball bat at a time. Oh, and Betty is mad at her mom. The drama returns on the CW on October 11.