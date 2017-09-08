It’s early yet in negotiations, but Riz Ahmed is reportedly in talks for a role in Sony’s Venom, the Spider-Man spin-off that stars Tom Hardy. In case you blacked out just now, let us tell you again so you don’t forget: Riz Ahmed might be in a superhero movie with Tom Hardy. (These casting directors must be very busy thinking about boys lately.) The specific role has not yet been disclosed, but sources tell Variety that “he’ll be playing a popular Marvel Comics character.” Other insiders have told The Hollywood Reporter that Ahmed will not be playing Carnage, so pick another popular Marvel Comics character, if that’s who you were going to guess. Sony had no comment on the matter, but if this Riz news is true, the studio is setting up a nice little thirst trap.
Comments