In Good Time — the (excellent) relentless crime drama starring Robert Pattinson — there’s a scene where RPats is holed up in a bedroom with a menacing dog, hiding from a drug dealer. Pattinson’s character feels a connection with animals, and in one scene, he decides to pleasure the pooch. “I was sleeping with the dog, and basically giving the dog a hand job,” Pattinson told Jimmy Kimmel. After declining to massage the dog’s inner thighs as directed by the animal trainers, production made a fake dog penis for the actor to use instead. But unfortunately for the props department, that scene didn’t make it into the final cut. We can only imagine why.
