Robert Pattinson Was ‘Joking’ About that Sex Act With a Dog in Good Time

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson would like for everyone to know that nobody behind the scenes of his new movie Good Time wanted the actor to actually give a dog a good time, or come close to bestiality in anyway. “The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiraled out of control,” he said in a statement. He added, “We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal.”

On Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pattinson told a rather elaborate story about a scene in which his character was depicted “basically giving the dog a hand job.” In the late-night clip, Pattinson explains that the act was filmed using a fake dog penis, but that he was originally instructed to massage the pooch’s inner thigh. He claimed that the scene was ultimately cut from the movie.

The talk show clip evidently got a lot of attention from animal rights activists. According to Pattinson his story was misunderstood. “What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke,” he explained. “No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set.” He concluded, “I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression.”