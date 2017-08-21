While Shooting Good Time, Robert Pattinson Accidentally Spent Fake Money

Good Time, the furiously propulsive movie from Josh and Benny Safdie, feels like your typical one-night thriller on acid. It starts straightforwardly enough: A small-time crook named Connie, played by Robert Pattinson, tries to get his brother out of prison. But each attempt by Connie makes matters worse, and Good Time unfolds like a fever dream, with Connie & Co. falling further down the rabbit hole of New York City.

Much of the movie’s effectiveness is owed to the vision of the Safdie brothers, who are as interested in kaleidoscopic visuals as they are in studied, practical realism. Vulture sat down with the Safdies to walk through one of the film’s crucial scenes, in which the brothers try to rob a bank. They told us about where they got their lifelike masks, the reality of bank robbery in 2017, and the time Pattinson accidentally spent some of the production’s fake money.