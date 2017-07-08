Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Roundhouse Gala

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has announced that he is undergoing treatment for lung cancer. In a new interview, Wood revealed that he recently had a five-hour surgery to have part of his lung removed. “I had this supernova burning away on my left lung. And, to be totally honest, I wasn’t surprised,” Wood told the Daily Mail. “There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains, time to say goodbye.” The guitarist learned he had cancer in May, during physicals ahead of the Stones’ European tour. Wood was a lifelong smoker before quitting in May 2016. “I’m okay now. But I’m going to have a check-up every three months,” Wood said. “I was bloody lucky but then I’ve always had a very strong guardian angel looking out for me. By rights I shouldn’t be here.” You and Keith both, Ronnie.