Finally realizing that Insta-ing one blurry photo of Donald Glover as Lando would only leave observers wanting more, new, extremely enthusiastic Star Wars director Ron Howard took to Twitter on Saturday with a small but satisfying bit of fan service. “Wildly impressive Donald Glover wrapped his work on [Untitled Han Solo Movie],” Howard wrote, commemorating the actor’s final day on set. “We’re all gonna miss you Donald!”

Howard then attached a handsome photo of the two of them to the tweet, with Glover — delightfully scruffy Lando mustache thicker than ever — in much clearer focus. Howard’s attempting to get a tumultuous ship back on course here, replacing original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller after their unceremonious exits and having just lost Michael K. Williams, who was occupying a “key” role, due to unavailability for reshoots. But Howard is doing a pretty good job of at least demonstrating he’s on the right track: Course-correcting with these mustachioed-Glover-on-set photos indicates he knows exactly where improvements are needed — and what fans are eagerly looking for. Can we get some shots of Thandie Newton next?