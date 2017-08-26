Ryan Gosling to Sing, Dance, Maybe Explain Jazz in SNL’s Season Premiere

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s another day of sun! Er, evening of late-night comedy! No need to put down any more friendly bets as to who gets the honor of hosting Saturday Night Live’s season premiere this fall, because we have our answer: Nice Canadian man Ryan Gosling. Hey girl, this will be Gossy’s second time hosting the show, and he’ll be joined by none other than Jay-Z as the musical guest in Studio 8H. (For some trivia, last year’s premiere duo was Margot Robbie and the Weeknd. How time flies.)

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Gosling’s upcoming film, Blade Runner 2049, will be released the week after he hosts, so the timing of it all makes sense. Maybe he won’t break so much this time around. Or maybe he will! It’s exciting to think about.