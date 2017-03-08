Samantha Bee Sings About How Terrible Kris Kobach Is in a Music Man Spoof

Last month, Samantha Bee touched on Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s career when she talked about his part in President Trump’s voter-fraud commission, but she still had a lot more to say about the politician. Or, rather, she had a lot more to sing about him. On last night’s episode of Full Frontal, the comedian created a The Music Man parody number in which Kobach is the con man taking advantage of an unsuspecting small town. Except, instead of convincing the locals to invest in a boys’ marching band, Kobach’s urges them to pass racist, anti-immigrant legislation. Bee’s song-and-dance number gets some added star power with an appearance from Hamilton’s Javier Muñoz.