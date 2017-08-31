Sam Rockwell loves Dick. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Rockwell will play president George W. Bush in Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic. Rockwell will star opposite Christian Bale, who will play the former vice-president. The biopic follows Cheney’s life from serving as a Wyoming congressman to living in the U.S. Naval Observatory, with some Halliburton jokes and a hunting accident thrown in. McKay’s cast also includes Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne Cheney. What to expect from Rockwell as Bush? Ideally a dance scene or two.
Comments