6:38 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Used To Live With Screech, And He Misses Those Good Old Days

At home with Rob n’ Screech.

6:24 p.m.

The British Reality Show Bromans Shows What Happens When Bros Live As Romans

Andiamo!

5:52 p.m.

Mission Accomplished: Sam Rockwell in Talks to Play George Bush in Cheney Biopic

Production starts in September.

5:50 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: September 2017

Transparent is coming back!

5:26 p.m.

Queens of the Stone Age’s Songs for the Deaf Is More Than Just a Great Album

Fifteen years after its release, the album is a pinnacle of nuanced desert rock.

5:24 p.m.

Which Wet Hot: Ten Years Later Scene Needed 3 Days and a Green Screen to Shoot?

Director David Wain shares a look behind the scenes.

4:15 p.m.

The Best Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Lorde, the War on Drugs, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, and more.

3:52 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: September 2017

Hidden Figures, The Deuce, La La Land, and much more.

3:51 p.m.

The Hamilton Cast Recording Has Officially Sold More Than Rent’s

Hamilton now moves into sixth place on the all-time list for Broadway’s best-selling cast albums.

2:56 p.m.

Finally, We’re Getting The Last Jedi Rey Toys Unprompted by Outrage

#WheresRey worked.

2:29 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: September 2017

Robocop, I Saw the Devil, Let the Right One In, and more.

2:24 p.m.

Cara Delevingne Is Going From Modeling to Movies to TV

Delevingne will play a fairy in an Amazon series.

2:00 p.m.

The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, Slowdive, Future, and more.

1:46 p.m.

Adorable Droid BB-8 Will Spar With Evil Twin BB-9E in The Last Jedi

This is the droid you’re looking for.

1:46 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

1:30 p.m.

The Best Music Videos of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., and Migos have dominated the year in visuals.

1:28 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Says Alicia Vikander’s Mom’s Friend Loved Tulip Fever

Harvey Weinstein discussed the film’s tortured release in a op-ed for Deadline.

1:00 p.m.

The Agony and Ecstasy of Building an Online Music Business

Streaming music is more popular than ever, so why is it difficult for the platforms that offer it to succeed?

12:59 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju on Tormund’s Fate and His Hopes for Season 8

“It’s definitely an ‘all is lost’ moment.”

12:36 p.m.

Lakeith Stanfield Is a Very Serious Actor — But Not That Serious

“I’m a stupid human, just like you are.”