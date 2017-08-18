Samuel L. Jackson in Talks for a Shaft Sequel

Samuel L. Jackson — patron saint of the word mother-shut your mouth! — is in talks to play Shaft again. Jackson starred in a 2000 reboot effort — Shaft, directed by John Singleton — that was positively reviewed (it’s definitely his 27th-best performance) but didn’t spawn an immediate sequel. Now, New Line is negotiating to bring back Jackson, according to Variety, and Survivor’s Remorse star Jessie T. Usher to star as Shaft’s son. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will write the script, and Tim Story (Ride Along, 2005’s Fantastic Four) will direct. Variety says Jackson and Usher’s selection will help the franchise pass the torch to a younger star, as happened with Creed and Blade Runner: 2049. Cue that classic Isaac Hayes theme: Shaft! Can you dig it?
Comments