With Mario Cantone’s stint as impersonating The Mooch sadly not getting the longevity it deserves (hey, that’s politics!), The Mindy Project’s Fortune Feimster is now carving out her own niche to impersonate another member in Trump’s administration: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, y’all. And what do you know? She brought another letter from a very real little boy named Cucumber during her appearance on Chelsea, and the youngster can’t help but share how much he loves to throw Trumpy-themed birthday parties for his friends — Pin the Tail on the Leaker and dick-sucking and all.
