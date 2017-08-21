Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Of the many celebrity Instagram photos and videos posted today, none bested Sarah Jessica Parker’s, as she totally hearts the eclipse. Parker took a boat out into the water in South Carolina in order to catch today’s solar eclipse, and boy did she have the best time one can possibly have while watching a rare celestial event. First, Parker brings us on her boat, with an exclamation point filled caption and a selfie-camera monologue about how this is one of the most thrilling moments of her life, “outside, of course, having my children and marriage and all that. Wow.”

The thrills of eclipse chasing ! First sighting. Chip out upper right! Don't look without glasses! Someone took a bite out of the cookie! A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

“Oh my god this is the most spectacular light I’ve ever seen,” Parker, the most enthusiastic member of a third-grade science class there ever has been, says. “It doesn’t make any sense. It’s happening, you guys. It’s happening!” (To be fair, the light looks really incredible.)

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

In Parker’s last video, she seems to be ascending to another plane of existence. “We did it,” she whispers. “We made it. Oh my God. We saw it.” Her husband Matthew Broderick says something indecipherable. Somehow, it was the right thing to say. Parker exclaims, “MATTHEW, YES, EXACTLY!”

Total solar eclipses may be rare, but videos like this are once in a lifetime.