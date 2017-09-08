Sarah Paulson Reveals a Big Detail About Her AHS: Cult Character

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Are Sarah Paulson and Alison Pill the newest American Horror Story power couple? Paulson confirmed as much Wednesday during a Television Critics Association panel discussion about the anthology show’s latest installment, American Horror Story: Cult. “There are two women married to each other,” she explained, before adding, “It’s me and Alison.”

Even without Paulson’s big reveal, the clues were out there for diehard AHS fans to piece together: Pill plays a character named Ivy Mayfair-Richards and Paulson’s character is named Ally Mayfair Richards. Aside from that love connection, though, the Cult panel didn’t answer how Evan Peters’ character Kai plays into any of this. In July, co-creator Ryan Murphy posted a sketch of Paulson and Peters on Instagram with the caption “Ally and Kai in CULT … a love story for the ages.” We’ll find out when American Horror Story: Cult premieres on September 5.