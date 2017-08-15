Anthony Scaramucci Defends Trump and Takes Potshots at Bannon on Colbert

After his memorable (and memorably brief) turn as White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci stopped by The Late Show last night to explain himself, and attempt to explain our president, to Stephen Colbert. Though Scaramucci said that Trump had taken too long to outright condemn neo-Nazis after their violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, he stood by the president and insisted — somewhat contradictorily, according to Colbert — that Trump is both incredibly media savvy and deserves sympathy for adjusting to the rigors of a new job.

Scaramucci also let loose on key Trump adviser Steve Bannon, though not with as much verve as he did in his infamous call to the New Yorker. He told Colbert that, if it were his decision, he would fire Bannon, suggested that Bannon may be the source of White House leaks, and added that he does not like his “toleration” of white supremacists. Scaramucci adds that he’s pretty sure that Bannon isn’t actually capable of autofellatio, and that he himself is not capable of doing it either.