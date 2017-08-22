Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Retrial Delayed Until 2018

The retrial has been postponed from November 6 to sometime next spring.

15 mins ago

Could Justin Bieber’s Manager Scooter Braun Run for California Governor?

Justin Bieber’s manager is said to have the support of some California Democratic fund-raisers.

11:00 a.m.

Jerry Lewis, America’s Polarizing Clown Prince

A look back at the life and work of a man who was monstrous — and brilliant.

10:39 a.m.

Amy Schumer Asked for More From Netflix to Match Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Schumer was initially paid $11 million compared to Rock and Chappelle’s $20 million.

9:16 a.m.

Thrones Director on the Battle Scene He Improvised — and What Comes Next

“There’s a plot point next week that’s the biggest one yet.”

8:30 a.m.

67 Movies to See This Fall

Pitch Perfect 3, Justice League, The Last Jedi, and more.

8:00 a.m.

Darren Aronofsky Doesn’t Want You to Know Anything About Mother!

“Most people, after they see the film, they don’t even wanna look at me.”

2:15 a.m.

The Daily Show Brings You Trump Staring Straight Into the Eclipse One Last Time

He’s just doing what we were all thinking.

Yesterday at 11:44 p.m.

New Accuser Alleges R. Kelly Paid Her to Keep Underage Relationship a Secret

Jerhonda Pace tells BuzzFeed News’ Jim DeRogatis that she is violating a non-disclosure agreement to publicly discuss the singer.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Grandmother of the Year

I am not here for this.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Preacher Recap: Good Lord

Jesse learns that Jesus Christ has a dirty secret.

Yesterday at 9:39 p.m.

LCD Soundsystem Didn’t Break Up to Fill Madison Square Garden, Guitarist Says

“No; the motivation was to make the show something incredible, something singular, strange and unrepeatable. Which it remains, I think.”

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers Confirm Stranger Things Will Get a Third Season

The show’s creators hope to wrap up the series after four seasons.

Yesterday at 6:17 p.m.

Trust Flat-Earth Truther B.o.B to Have a (Bad) Opinion About the Solar Eclipse

The moon generates its own light, according to B.o.B.

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

An Old Ludacris Song Gains New Life As an Anti-Trump Anthem

And it actually works pretty well.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Amid Cancellations, Netflix Gives Friends From College a Second Season

Another season of great (and inexplicable) Fogo de Chão references.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker Has the Most Profound, Emotional Eclipse Instagrams

“MATTHEW, YES, EXACTLY!”

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

The 10 Best Game of Thrones Battles, Ranked

From the Blackwater to Hardhome, let’s rank the greatest battles in Game of Thrones.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

The Apocalyptic World of Brand New’s Science Fiction Feels Realer Than Ever

The band understands why you feel like everything sucks right now, but they hope you’ll stick it out.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Why Are So Many Late-Night Talk Shows Taking the Rest of the Summer Off?

Colbert, Meyers, Bee, and more.