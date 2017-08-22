Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Behind the Rise of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Realest Show on TV

“I remember thinking, from this moment on, my life will be very different.”

12:35 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

11:41 a.m.

11 Things We Learned About Stranger Things Season Two Hanging With the Kids

Eleven may be slightly less obsessed with Eggos.

11:25 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Retrial Delayed Until 2018

The retrial has been postponed from November 6 to sometime next spring.

11:17 a.m.

Could Justin Bieber’s Manager Scooter Braun Run for California Governor?

Justin Bieber’s manager is said to have the support of some California Democratic fund-raisers.

11:00 a.m.

Jerry Lewis, America’s Polarizing Clown Prince

A look back at the life and work of a man who was monstrous — and brilliant.

10:39 a.m.

Amy Schumer Asked for More From Netflix to Match Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Schumer was initially paid $11 million compared to Rock and Chappelle’s $20 million.

9:16 a.m.

Thrones Director on the Battle Scene He Improvised — and What Comes Next

“There’s a plot point next week that’s the biggest one yet.”

8:30 a.m.

67 Movies to See This Fall

Pitch Perfect 3, Justice League, The Last Jedi, and more.

8:00 a.m.

Darren Aronofsky Doesn’t Want You to Know Anything About Mother!

“Most people, after they see the film, they don’t even wanna look at me.”

2:15 a.m.

The Daily Show Brings You Trump Staring Straight Into the Eclipse One Last Time

He’s just doing what we were all thinking.

Yesterday at 11:44 p.m.

New Accuser Alleges R. Kelly Paid Her to Keep Underage Relationship a Secret

Jerhonda Pace tells BuzzFeed News’ Jim DeRogatis that she is violating a non-disclosure agreement to publicly discuss the singer.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Grandmother of the Year

I am not here for this.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Preacher Recap: Good Lord

Jesse learns that Jesus Christ has a dirty secret.

Yesterday at 9:39 p.m.

LCD Soundsystem Didn’t Break Up to Fill Madison Square Garden, Guitarist Says

“No; the motivation was to make the show something incredible, something singular, strange and unrepeatable. Which it remains, I think.”

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers Confirm Stranger Things Will Get a Third Season

The show’s creators hope to wrap up the series after four seasons.

Yesterday at 6:17 p.m.

Trust Flat-Earth Truther B.o.B to Have a (Bad) Opinion About the Solar Eclipse

The moon generates its own light, according to B.o.B.

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

An Old Ludacris Song Gains New Life As an Anti-Trump Anthem

And it actually works pretty well.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Amid Cancellations, Netflix Gives Friends From College a Second Season

Another season of great (and inexplicable) Fogo de Chão references.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker Has the Most Profound, Emotional Eclipse Instagrams

“MATTHEW, YES, EXACTLY!”