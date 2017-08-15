Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

The Toronto International Film Festival is just a few weeks away, and more premieres have been announced. One of this year’s biggest surprises comes as a literal surprise: I Love You Daddy, directed by and starring Louis C.K., was shot on the down low in New York earlier this year, and is about a successful TV writer and producer (C.K., naturally) and his relationship with his daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz). C.K. filmed in 35 mm, and the movie will be presented in black and white. More TIFF entries were announced today as well, including the Kennedy drama Chappaquiddick, starring Jason Clarke; Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba; the period piece On Chesil Beach, which will be Saoirse Ronan’s first film since 2015’s Brooklyn; and Unicorn Store, featuring Brie Larson as both star and director in her first turn behind the camera. The festival kicks off on September 7 with the opening-night film Borg/McEnroe.