By

Tags:

Exclusive: Kate Beckinsale Seductively Sasses Callum Turner in This Clip From The Only Living Boy in New York

In the new movie The Only Living Boy In New York, a recent college graduate named Thomas Webb (Callum Turner) is pining after a girl (Kiersey Clemons) and trying to find himself in the adult world. In the process dealing with the standard coming of age woes, Thomas finds out his dad (Pierce Brosnan) is having an affair with a younger woman (Kate Beckinsale), so he starts lightly stalking her around the city. This inevitably leads to a confrontation between them, and in the clip above, Thomas finds himself turning from predator to prey as his father’s mistress, Johanna, turns the tables on his interrogation and overwhelms is early 20-something brain. Only Living Boy opens in theaters August 11, and until then you can just play Kate Beckinsale saying the name “Johanna” on a loop.

Only Living Boy in New York Clip: Feel the Sexual Tension

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.