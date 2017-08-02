In the new movie The Only Living Boy In New York, a recent college graduate named Thomas Webb (Callum Turner) is pining after a girl (Kiersey Clemons) and trying to find himself in the adult world. In the process dealing with the standard coming of age woes, Thomas finds out his dad (Pierce Brosnan) is having an affair with a younger woman (Kate Beckinsale), so he starts lightly stalking her around the city. This inevitably leads to a confrontation between them, and in the clip above, Thomas finds himself turning from predator to prey as his father’s mistress, Johanna, turns the tables on his interrogation and overwhelms is early 20-something brain. Only Living Boy opens in theaters August 11, and until then you can just play Kate Beckinsale saying the name “Johanna” on a loop.