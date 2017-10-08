Who knew James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor were both such huge John Boyega fans? During the Late Late Show the musically-inclined host and the totally game — though tone-deaf — Tambor unleashed their inner ‘90s R&B divas to create a parody of Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine.” Dressed in their finest pajamas, and intermittently surrounded by groups of middle aged men, the two recreated the classic music video with the Star Wars actor serving as the object of their affection. Boyega, in addition to being a total dreamboat, seems to be a great pat-a-cake partner and thumb war opponent, if you’re into that. Which they are.
