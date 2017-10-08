Latest News from Vulture

1:52 a.m.

James Corden & Jeffrey Tambor Channel Brandy & Monica for ‘The Boyega Is Mine’

John Boyega is playing both men in “The Boy Is Mine” parody.

12:09 a.m.

Leslie Jones Explains Game of Thrones to Seth Meyers and Lord Varys

Jones has theories on which characters are safe to sleep with and which are just pretending to be Three-Eyed Ravens.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

7 Things We Learned About The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ryan Murphy says the new installment of American Crime Story will begin with Versace’s murder.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: The Usual Suspects

This show loves a good cliffhanger.

Yesterday at 10:55 p.m.

Broadway Musical Bandstand Will Close in September

The show opened in April, 2017 and won the Tony for best choreography.

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Younger Recap: The Hard Cupcake

So much scandalous kissing!

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Let’s Pitch Some Book Ideas to Younger

We’ve got six killer pitches for Empirical Press.

Yesterday at 10:12 p.m.

Is Bill Murray at Groundhog Day Two Nights in a Row, Or Is This a Time Loop?

Is there a Tony for best theater patron?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

RHONY Season Finale Recap: Divorce, New York Style

I’m sorry about this, but we need to talk about Tom.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riz Ahmed In Talks For Venom, Which Already Stars Your Boyfriend Tom Hardy

Looks like a few casting directors have been researching to find your faves.

Yesterday at 8:57 p.m.

Sarah Paulson Reveals a Big Detail About Her AHS: Cult Character

And it has a lot to do with Alison Pill.

Yesterday at 7:24 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Says Anthony Scaramucci Will Guest On The Late Show

It looks like the former White House press secretary is ready to mainstream his brand.

Yesterday at 6:56 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s Mom Testifies In Her Daughter’s Assault Trial

“I heard it from her, I heard it from my daughter’s mouth. He sexually assaulted her.”

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Cassie, DOOM, Destroyer, Brockhampton, More

Cassie continues to do whatever the hell she wants.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

John Landgraf Has Another Peak TV Update: It’s Become ‘Unmanageable’

The latest from the Peak TV seer.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Is Developing a TV Adaptation of Octavia Butler’s Dawn

For the first time, the sci-fi author’s work may make it to TV.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Seeso Is Officially Shutting Down

NBC’s comedy streaming site is not long for this world.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Amber Tamblyn’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Amy Poehler and Wanda Coleman.

Yesterday at 2:39 p.m.

Meet the Porgs, the Adorable Little Star Wars Creatures You Are About to Love

The puffin-like creatures pop up on Ahch-To, the ancient planet where Luke Skywalker trains Rey.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Linkin Park Has Earned 11 New Platinum Certifications

Their performance on the Billboard charts and streaming services has also spiked.