8 mins ago

Kate Beckinsale Is Seductively Sassy in this Only Living Boy in New York Clip

Callum Turner is no match for his father’s mistress.

3:00 p.m.

Phoenix’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Ernest Hemingway, Salvador Dalí, and Noam Chomsky.

2:51 p.m.

G-Dragon’s World Tour Marks the End of an Era in K-Pop

From Big Bang to Kwon Ji Yong.

2:34 p.m.

How an Indie-Rock Legend Got One Line in Spider-Man: Homecoming

“I did try out, but I can’t safely say that there wasn’t a tiny bit of nepotism attached.”

2:07 p.m.

The Worst Part of Living in a Dystopia Would Be All the Bad TV Screens

We predicted the future, but we did not predict flat screens.

2:00 p.m.

The 13 Shows That Defined Dystopian TV Before The Handmaid’s Tale

From Battlestar Galactica to The Walking Dead.

1:56 p.m.

Chappelle Tries to Tackle Trump and Trans Issues at RCMH. He Doesn’t Succeed.

At least the Roots were good.

1:54 p.m.

Thundercat Really, Really Loves Tokyo

He also kisses a Game Boy for some reason.

1:34 p.m.

Please Let James Comey’s Book About ‘Ethical Leadership’ Spill More Trump Tea

We’ll have to wait for Scaramucci’s inevitable book deal to get the real tea.

1:18 p.m.

The Late Sam Shepard Discusses Playwriting in a Clip From California Typewriter

Shepard is one of many typewriter aficionados who appear in the documentary.

1:10 p.m.

The Will & Grace Revival Will Pretend That Finale Never Happened

When the show returns, Will and Grace will be happily (?) single and still living together.

12:49 p.m.

Every Charlize Theron Performance, Ranked From Worst to Best

Everything from Aeon Flux to Atomic Blonde.

12:29 p.m.

Of Course Donald Trump Almost Played the President in Sharknado 3

He reportedly threatened to “shut the entire show down” after they replaced him with Mark Cuban.

12:03 p.m.

What Julie Klausner Can’t Live Without

“This bra says it’s for running, but I wouldn’t run unless I was in sprinting distance of a Temp Tee factory about to close in 15 minutes.”

11:22 a.m.

HBO Hack Reportedly Exposed 7 Times As Much Data As Was Released in Sony Hack

Hackers have leaked scripts of Game of Thrones as well as episodes of other HBO shows.

11:10 a.m.

What Would Diplo Do? Is a Showcase for James Van Der Beek

In the new Viceland series, Van Der Beek plays a (slightly) satirical version of the EDM DJ.

11:02 a.m.

Why Doesn’t Cersei’s Hair Ever Grow?

There are three alternatives here.

10:43 a.m.

See Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father Trailer, About Wartime Cambodia

Directed by Angelina Jolie, executive produced by Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

10:43 a.m.

Nudity and Lou Reed’s Rules For Living at the Hamptons’ Wackiest Benefit

Robert Downey Jr. played auctioneer.

10:31 a.m.

The Fun Mom Dinner Cast on Kissing Adam Levine and Laughing So Hard They Peed

The new raunchy-moms comedy stars Toni Collette, Katie Aselton, Bridget Everett, and Molly Shannon.