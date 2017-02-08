In addition to his accomplishments as a playwright and actor, the late Sam Shepard was a devoted typewriter aficionado. In a clip from the upcoming film California Typewriter, which collects interviews with artists and writers who remain devoted to the old-fashioned approach to word processing, Shepard discusses how he approached playwriting, and how he valued the physicality of a typewriter. California Typewriter includes interviews with Tom Hanks, John Mayer, and others, and premieres in New York on August 18 and Los Angeles on August 25.
