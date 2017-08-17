See the LARP-Ready Costumes for the Frozen Musical

Photo: Andrew Eccles/Entertainment Weekly

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Hans will arrive on Broadway wearing the armor of level 5 characters in what appears to be a Frozen video game. Entertainment Weekly has a first look at the musical adaptation of the film’s costumes, with Patti Murin (Anna), Caissie Levy (Elsa), Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), and John Riddle (Hans). Frozen starts its out-of-town run in Denver tonight, and will come to New York in February next year, as long as the actors don’t faint under all this fabric beforehand.