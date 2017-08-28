Latest News from Vulture

2:01 p.m.

Game of Thrones Season Seven Smashes Yet Another HBO Record

More than 30 million viewers watched across multiple platforms.

1:13 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Ice Dragon Is an Icon

Or zombie dragon, or whatever you want to call it.

1:07 p.m.

Game of Thrones Is Not What It Once Was

What we have here is a classic case of something being gained while something else is being lost.

1:06 p.m.

Insecure Recap: Sexplosion

Issa and Molly hit new lows.

1:02 p.m.

The 2017 VMAs Were Beyond Saving

They exist for no reason beyond the fact that they already exist.

12:55 p.m.

Game of Thrones Has a Strange Relationship With Bodies

Its characters are minds, seeking power and survival. They are bodies only whenever the plot suits.

12:28 p.m.

On Game of Thrones, Sisters Finally Did It for Themselves

In the season finale, Sansa and Arya were able to put aside their differences in order to take down a real enemy.

12:25 p.m.

Cersei Lannister: Look What You Made Her Do

The old Cersei can’t come to the phone right now.

12:25 p.m.

Were Jon and Dany Better Off With Their Exes?

Let’s navigate the murky waters of dating in the Seven Kingdoms.

12:21 p.m.

How Very: See the Teaser for the Heathers TV Adaptation

Coming to the Paramount Network in 2018.

12:13 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Is Not As Dark As It Could Be

We already knew Taylor Swift is not the character she plays on TV.

11:45 a.m.

Cleganebowl: Explaining the Biggest Sibling Rivalry on Game of Thrones

And why some fans don’t want to see the Hound fight the Mountain.

11:40 a.m.

Rick and Morty Had the Most Savage Game of Thrones Burn Last Night

RIP discernible character motivations.

11:10 a.m.

Errol Morris Probes Government Mind-Control and LSD in the Wormwood Trailer

True crime gets psychedelic.

11:09 a.m.

All the References You May Have Missed in Taylor Swift’s New Video

“Look What You Made Me Do” wasn’t just about snakes.

10:52 a.m.

Ken Burns Wants to Make an Obama Documentary

“It would just be him. And then, in ten years, we’d add all the other things.”

10:40 a.m.

OITNB’s Jenji Kohan Recalls Writers Room Sexism: ‘I Was Fired From Everything’

An agent advised to her wear a big shirt before a job interview and hide pregnancy.

10:24 a.m.

Watch Lemon’s ‘A Million Matzoh Balls’ Sing-along, a Great Jewish Film Moment

Watch Martin Starr, Shiri Appleby, and Rhea Perlman sing about Passover.

9:52 a.m.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Recap: The Sense of an Ending

What kind of story will Game of Thrones ultimately be?

9:30 a.m.

Which of 2017’s Many Wonder Movies Is Right for You?

From Wonder Woman to Wonderstruck to Wonder Wheel, how can you tell apart this year’s five movies with “wonder” in the title?