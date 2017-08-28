How Very: See the Teaser for the Heathers TV Adaptation

The first teaser for Paramount TV’s Heathers adaptation has arrived, and the iconic “Fuck me gently with a chainsaw” line is intact. Based on the cult classic, the show tracks a high-school revenge plot gone awry, albeit with an updated set of high school’s ruling class. This generation’s Heathers feature a black and a gender-queer character: “Based on the 1988 cult classic film, Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day as heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and boyfriend J.D. (James Scully) deal with a very different but equally vicious group of Heathers — Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews).” Watch it on Paramount Network in 2018.
Comments