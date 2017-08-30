Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Mr. Robot Season 3 Trailer: Elliot’s Awake, But the Nightmare Isn’t Over

Mr. Robot returns October 11.

2:29 p.m.

We Refuse to Believe Prince’s Favorite Color Wasn’t Purple

Wait, what?

2:23 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm Makes Music, and It’s Really Good

Jacob Anderson plays Grey Worm on Game of Thrones, but he also records music as Raleigh Ritchie. We talked to him about both facets of his career.

1:47 p.m.

Watch the Video for U2’s Electrifying New Song ‘The Blackout’

Their next album’s official first single is out September 6.

1:45 p.m.

Why Is John Denver’s Music in So Many Movies This Year?

Free Fire, Alien: Covenant, Okja, Logan Lucky, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle all feature Denver’s voice.

12:00 p.m.

Yara Shahidi’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Toni Morrison, Kurt Vonnegut, James Baldwin, and more.

11:33 a.m.

Blake Lively Sent Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures of Dolls When They Were Dating

Was it a Cabbage Patch doll? An American Girl?

11:08 a.m.

Watch the Fake Trailer for Distracted Boyfriend Meme: The Movie

▶️ Hollywood is really running out of ideas.

11:03 a.m.

Our 10 Biggest Questions About Game of Thrones’ Final Season

How will Jon Snow react when he learns the truth about his parents?

11:00 a.m.

A$AP Mob Rejuvenates the Brotherhood of New York Rap

In August alone, the crew released three very good albums.

10:22 a.m.

Terry Pratchett’s Unfinished Work Crushed by Steamroller, Per His Instructions

Pratchett’s hard drive was destroyed at the Great Dorset Steam Fair.

10:02 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is a Pure Piece of Trump-Era Pop Art

The song is an anthem that turns the abrogation of personal responsibility into a posturing statement of empowerment.

9:38 a.m.

Meet Jared Leto’s Creepy Blade Runner Character in This 2049 Prequel Short Film

Jared Leto’s character introduces a new and improved line of replicants.

8:55 a.m.

Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Was

The former Chuck Bass makes an excellent contribution to a Gossip Girl oral history.

8:55 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hempstead Wright Debunks the Night King Theory

“It’s less that they’re the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros.”

8:38 a.m.

Corinne Olympios on Bachelor in Paradise: I Never Blamed DeMario for Anything

She claims the alcohol and medications that caused her to black out didn’t stop her from appearing “totally present.”

7:54 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: The Corinne Interview

The show wastes yet another important moment.

1:19 a.m.

Trevor Noah on Trump’s Russia Connection: ‘How Can One Person Lie So Big?!’

“These people are so heavy-handed, it’s almost as if the emails were composed by a porn writer.”

Yesterday at 9:12 p.m.

American Idol Canceled Texas Audition Dates Due to Hurricane Harvey

The competition was set to come to Houston and San Antonio over Labor Day weekend.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: It’s Never Too Late

The Fosters is coming for all of your feelings.