At some point within the next 27 years, U2 will release their next album, Songs of Experience, but probably sooner than later. Back in May they performed a new song titled “The Little Things That Give You Away” on Kimmel, and today they’ve shared another electrifying new track, once again by way of performance. The band debuted “The Blackout” on Facebook with a black-and-white live-shot video. But don’t worry — unlike their last album, you can choose whether or not you want to hear it. Except if you decide it’s a no-go, the band will only attempt to sway you again in just a week, when they’ll release the album’s official first single, “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” on September 6, presumably also not against your will.
Comments