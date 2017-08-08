Apple Music’s much-teased Carpool Karaoke spinoff series has officially arrived, and to trumpet the release the streaming service has shared the first six minutes of the first episode on Youtube. The Late Late Show host, and the mastermind behind the celebrities-singing-in-vehicles concept, James Corden is back behind the driver’s wheel with Will Smith in tow. In addition to rapping along to one of his greatest hits, the actor also gamely agreed to use one of his classic catchphrases for Corden’s amusement. Oh hell yes.
Comments