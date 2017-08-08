Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

The Profit Season Finale Recap: Reefer Madness

For one night only, our beloved Business Dad is moonlighting as Weed Dad.

10:36 p.m.

See Will Smith, James Corden Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It in Carpool Karaoke: The Series

The first six minutes of the Apple Music show are on Youtube.

9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: The Breaking Point

It’s about time the Adams Foster kids got into some party shenanigans.

8:54 p.m.

Rihanna Kind of Apologizes For Calling Diplo Track a ‘Reggae Song at an Airport’

“My bad.”

8:08 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s Alleged Assailant Testified Today At Her Sexual Assault Trial

David Mueller, the former radio show host who allegedly groped Swift, testified today.

7:26 p.m.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Will Close In September

The show has not been able to bounce back since being weighed down by casting controversy.

6:14 p.m.

Disney to Pull Its Movies From Netflix, Develop Stand-alone Streaming Service

The mouse house plans to launch its streaming service in 2019.

6:01 p.m.

What’s the Significance of That Ring in Twin Peaks: The Return?

And why does it have mystical capabilities?

5:30 p.m.

The Best Part of Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Is the Weird Running

Yes, this is how ordinary people run. Are you not familiar with it?

5:24 p.m.

10 Years After Its Release, M.I.A.’s Kala Is a Reflection of a Different World

When it was released in 2007, M.I.A.’s Kala was a noisy album full of paranoia and anger, but how does it hold up a decade later?

5:13 p.m.

Stephen Lang Will Be the Villain in All 4 Avatar Sequels

“It’s not a whole bunch of new characters every time,” Cameron said of the sequels.

4:50 p.m.

Country Legend Glen Campbell Dead at 81

He battled Alzheimer’s disease for six years.

4:39 p.m.

The Most ’90s Looks From Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

From peasant blouses to fanny-packs.

4:12 p.m.

Jenny Zhang’s Sour Heart Is a Knockout

The book is a fractured bildungsroman, a gallery of alternate selves.

3:46 p.m.

Which Sex and the City Characters Would Vote for Cynthia Nixon?

Would Charlotte? Would Big?

2:46 p.m.

The Bachelorette Finale Denied Rachel Lindsay Her Happy Ending

So much drama and so many questions.

2:43 p.m.

The 20 Wet Hot American Summer Jokes You May Have Missed

The best callbacks, Easter eggs, and running jokes in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

2:32 p.m.

The Internet Doesn’t Matter, You’re Making Music in L.A.

Pop music’s always been made in Los Angeles, but what is it about the place that is so conducive to hit-making and collaboration?

2:14 p.m.

Insecure Is Hella Renewed for Season Three

Choose your hive wisely.

1:53 p.m.

Fox Announces New Singing Competition Show to Replace American Idol

The Four will eliminate audition rounds and start with a quartet of finalists.