Seth Meyers Reacts to Trump’s Latest Charlottesville Press Conference

Though news broke fairly late in the day with President Trump’s latest thoughts on the Charlottesville protest, lobbing blame on the “Alt-Left” for the violence over the weekend, Late Night scrambled and put together a quick “Breaking Crazy” segment. After rolling a clip of Trump seeming to equate Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson to George Washington, Meyers zeroed in on White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly hanging his head during the news conference. “Look at that guy,” Meyers said. “Trump is so fully out of his mind he broke a general. That guy’s been in wars.”
