Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at the ‘Very Fine’ Charlottesville Protesters Trump Defended

Though Seth Meyers touched on Trump’s Tuesday news conference with his “breaking crazy” segment last night, the Late Night host returned to Trump’s “insane”comments for a deeper dive. In particular, Meyers took aim at Trump’s claim that there were “very fine” people protesting on “both sides,” a remarkable statement considering one of the sides was waving Nazi flags and chanting Nazi slogans. “No one gets accidentally caught up in a white supremacist rally,” Meyers said. “So is Donald Trump a racist?” Meyers asked. “I’ll let you decide ‘yes’ for yourself.”

