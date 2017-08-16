Though Seth Meyers touched on Trump’s Tuesday news conference with his “breaking crazy” segment last night, the Late Night host returned to Trump’s “insane”comments for a deeper dive. In particular, Meyers took aim at Trump’s claim that there were “very fine” people protesting on “both sides,” a remarkable statement considering one of the sides was waving Nazi flags and chanting Nazi slogans. “No one gets accidentally caught up in a white supremacist rally,” Meyers said. “So is Donald Trump a racist?” Meyers asked. “I’ll let you decide ‘yes’ for yourself.”