1:05 a.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Might Think a Grand Jury Is Just a ‘Fancier Jury’

“Beautiful, gold, 12 chandeliers.”

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Steve Harvey Said His Leaked Staff Memo Was ‘Cute’ and ‘Not a Big Deal’ to Him

“I’m not a mean-spirited guy.”

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Maybe She’s Born With It

Remember when Juliette was actually fun?

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Sean Spicer Says No to Dancing With the Stars Because of Other ‘Commitments’

“He’s not a good dancer.”

Yesterday at 7:52 p.m.

Prodigy Reportedly Died As A Result Of Accidental Choking

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office in Nevada has completed its investigation.

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

Will Donald Trump Get Openly Shamed By This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees?

Norman Lear and Gloria Estefan have both been clear about their opposition to the President.

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

Vanity Fair Defends Its Description of Angelina Jolie Film Casting Process

According to the magazine, Jolie demanded that they retract the description of how she cast children in her film.

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Watch the Trailer for Law & Order’s Menendez Brothers Special

The series depicts the real murders of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons Lyle and Erik.

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

NBC Has Already Renewed the Will & Grace Revival for a Second Season

The cast reunited for the revival season’s table read just yesterday.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Lorde Serves Lewks on a Deserted Island in the ‘Perfect Places’ Video

All the practical holiday style inspo you need.

Yesterday at 4:37 p.m.

Comrade Detective Isn’t a Satire of Anything

Be suspicious of anybody who tells you that this show is a laugh riot.

Yesterday at 4:28 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Will Include Footage of Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson

There will be a limited look at the night that caused filming to shut down amid misconduct allegations.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Is Late and Loud

Everything Now is proof that swing can’t save everything.

Yesterday at 3:53 p.m.

Domhnall Gleeson Pens Winnie the Pooh in the Goodbye Christopher Robin Trailer

Co-starring Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

This Is Us Creator: In Season Two, You’ll Find Out How Jack Died

Also, Ron Cephas Jones will reprise his role as William.

Yesterday at 2:38 p.m.

Is the World Ready for Björk’s ‘Tinder Album’?

Let’s envision what Björk’s Tinder bio would look like.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

Which Giant Tech Company Is Winning the Race to Be Skynet?

Will Amazon, Facebook, or Google be the agent of our destruction?

Yesterday at 1:11 p.m.

How Jay-Z Helped Kendrick Lamar Get the Best of Drake

It’s a long, tumultuous road to reach the No. 1 spot.

Yesterday at 12:54 p.m.

Kidnap Is a Summer-Doldrums Film That Has No Reason to Exist

Starring Halle Berry and breakout star Red Chrysler Minivan.

Yesterday at 12:47 p.m.

There’s a Clown Lurking Behind Billy Eichner in This AHS: Cult First Look

See Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, and more in costume.