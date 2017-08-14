Shonda Rhimes Signs a Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Oh yeah, we’ll say it: what a Scandal. Netflix announced Sunday evening that Shonda Rhimes, her producing partner Betsy Beers and her production company Shondaland have signed “a multi-year deal to produce new series and other projects” with Netflix. Rhimes made herself a household name creating appointment TV for ABC, including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, shows that she reassures fans/panicking executives will “continue to thrive” on the network. In Netflix’s announcement, Rhimes praises the platform’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. Says Rhimes, “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for – the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.” Maybe Rhimes will even create a series about how Netflix was able to snag her, featuring a magic machine that just absolutely prints money, an unlimited wardrobe of perfectly-tailored pantsuits and 1000% more slapping than the real life version.