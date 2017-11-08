Eric and Donald Trump Jr. joined SNL’s summer edition of Weekend Update to talk about their father’s accomplishments in office. Inevitably, Donald Trump Jr. used the time to clear his name: “Yes, I went to the meeting, but nothing illegal happened.” His brother Eric, meanwhile, played with a fidget spinner he had no idea how to use. “Eric, you gotta spin it, buddy,” the elder Trump advises. “It’s a fidget spinner. It’s what it does, man.” Eric also introduces his hot new hotel property, a Lego construction with some questionable guests.
