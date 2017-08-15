Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, St. Vincent dropped her first single in two years titled “New York,” a song in which she mourns the loss of “the only motherfucker in the city who can handle me.” Going on the podcast Song Exploder, the singer-songwriter broke down the track, detailing her writing process, her love for New York, and just how much she loves to say fuck: “I get a lot of pleasure from saying ‘fuck.’ I love that word. It’s so satisfying.”

Saying and singing a variant of the word 14 times over the course of the interview, St. Vincent also added such truisms as, “‘Motherfucker’ says I know you inside and out. I know you. You know me. Don’t pretend,” and, “It’s just how you talked on the playground in public school in Dallas.” Unlike your local playground where all the cool kids can muster is a hearty “fudge!”