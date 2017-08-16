St. Vincent’s Annie Clark to Direct Dorian Grey Adaptation With Female Lead

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

St. Vincent is sliding back into the director’s chair. (We know, we know, we’re still waiting on her new album, too.) Annie Clark has been announced as the director of Lionsgate’s female-led adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray. Per Variety: “The studio is putting a twist on the classic Victorian age story of a hedonistic man whose self-portrait ages while he stays eternally young. In this project, the title character will be a woman.” Clark previously directed a short titled Birthday Party, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival as part of the XX horror anthology. David Birke, who wrote last year’s Elle, will write the script for Dorian Gray. Now, can we start fan-casting?