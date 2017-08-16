Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

Gina Torres Will Make Chicago Politics Her Playground in New Suits Spinoff

The season-seven finale will introduce the new show.

1:24 p.m.

Edgar Wright on Baby Driver Blowing Past $100 Million and Baby Driver 2

“It’s not that studios need to take more gambles on original movies. It’s that they should stop thinking about original movies as gambles.”

1:07 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Jerome Flynn on the Dragon Battle: ‘I Wasn’t Acting Too Much’

“It won’t be so good if he gets to meet Daenerys.”

12:56 p.m.

Lemon Is Not the Flailing-White-Male Sundance Comedy You Think It Is

The sublimely awkward debut feature from Janicza Bravo turns a subgenre on its head.

12:47 p.m.

LCD Soundsystem Release First Video From New Album, for Their New Song ‘Tonite’

The band’s new album American Dream is out September 1.

12:35 p.m.

St. Vincent’s Annie Clark to Direct Dorian Grey Adaptation With Female Lead

She previously directed a short titled Birthday Party.

11:56 a.m.

Apple Commits a Small Fraction of Its Billions to Original TV Shows

It’s playing catch-up with Netflix.

11:15 a.m.

Casey Affleck Says Ben’s Not Playing Batman Again, Immediately Backpedals

Classic little-brother move.

11:00 a.m.

The Cast of Will & Grace Will Headline Tribeca’s First-Ever TV Festival

The festival will also include premieres of new series Ten Days in the Valley, Liar, and more.

10:10 a.m.

Lady Gaga Will Reportedly Testify in Dr. Luke’s Defamation Case Against Kesha

The singer was subpoenaed in July for deposition regarding 2013 texts between her and Kesha.

9:38 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish Started Her Colbert Interview With a Dance-Off

She gave her dream to-do list in Hollywood, which includes Brad as her boyfriend and Leo as her baby daddy.

9:34 a.m.

Watch the Intense First Trailer for The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell and from the dark mind of Yórgos Lánthimos, the writer and director who brought you The Lobster.

9:00 a.m.

Every Steven Soderbergh Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

As Logan Lucky hits theaters, we evaluate every Soderbergh film, from Solaris to Schizopolis.

8:54 a.m.

Manchester Arena to Reopen With Benefit Concert Headlined by Noel Gallagher

The venue has been closed since the May terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

8:33 a.m.

Another Game of Thrones Episode Leaks, This Time Through HBO Spain

Season seven, episode six was accidentally made available through on-demand.

7:59 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: The Wrong Reasons

This is one of the most egregious and irresponsible discussions about sexual assault I have ever seen.

1:45 a.m.

Mark Ruffalo and Michael Moore Led a Protest Outside Trump Tower

The protest also served as a vigil for Heather Heyer.

12:46 a.m.

Daniel Craig Confirms What We All Suspected: He’s Playing James Bond Again

He also insists this will be his last time in the iconic role.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Justin Simien to Direct Horror Satire Called Bad Hair About Evil Autonomous Hair

The story of a woman battling impossible beauty standards who ends up with an evil weave.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Suggests Cersei Lannister Is a Better Leader Than Donald Trump

Kimmel calls for an end to Donald Trump’s presidency.