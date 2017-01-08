Star Wars: Episode IX Taps Screenwriter Jack Thorne for a Rewrite

Another Star Wars film is getting a behind-the-scenes shake-up, this time with Jack Thorne taking over writing duties on Episode IX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thorne will be working on rewrites for the script that was originally assigned to director Colin Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly. Thorne is a British scribe who recently garnered a lot of attention for writing the acclaimed play (based on a story by J.K. Rowling) Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His television credits include Skins, This Is England, Cast-Offs, and The Fades, while his highly anticipated movie Wonder arrives later this year. He is also no stranger to the world of fantasy and sci-fi, working on BBC’s adaptations of His Dark Materials, and Channel 4’s upcoming anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to go into production in 2018 and hit theater May 24, 2019
