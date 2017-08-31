Latest News from Vulture

24 mins ago

What’s New on Hulu: September 2017

Robocop, I Saw the Devil, Let the Right One In, and more.

29 mins ago

Cara Delevingne Is Going From Modeling to Movies to TV

Delevingne will play a fairy in an Amazon series.

2:00 p.m.

The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, Slowdive, Future, and more.

1:46 p.m.

Adorable Droid BB-8 Will Spar With Evil Twin BB-9E in The Last Jedi

This is the droid you’re looking for.

1:46 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

1:30 p.m.

The Best Music Videos of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., and Migos have dominated the year in visuals.

1:28 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Says Alicia Vikander’s Mom’s Friend Loved Tulip Fever

Harvey Weinstein discussed the film’s tortured release in a op-ed for Deadline.

1:00 p.m.

The Agony and Ecstasy of Building an Online Music Business

Streaming music is more popular than ever, so why is it difficult for the platforms that offer it to succeed?

12:59 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju on Tormund’s Fate and His Hopes for Season 8

“It’s definitely an ‘all is lost’ moment.”

12:36 p.m.

Lakeith Stanfield Is a Very Serious Actor — But Not That Serious

“I’m a stupid human, just like you are.”

12:29 p.m.

The New Wave of Rap Violence Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Young artists like XXXTentacion, Kodak Black, and Tay-K are making popular music, but their real-life violent actions can’t just be glossed over.

12:21 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Thinks North West Would Make a Better President Than Trump

“And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more.”

12:00 p.m.

Take a Peek at The Girlfriend Experience’s New Season-Two Story Lines

The show returns November 5.

11:53 a.m.

12 Extremely Instagrammable Moments From St. Vincent’s ‘New York’ Video

Eat your heart out, influencers.

11:21 a.m.

Every Marilyn Monroe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

She was more than a dumb blonde.

11:09 a.m.

Why Jay Baruchel’s Goon Franchise Feels So Uniquely Canadian

Unlike the vast majority of American sports cinema, they aren’t focused on the essential catharsis of triumph.

10:33 a.m.

The Best Podcasts of 2017 (So Far)

S-Town, Missing Richard Simmons, The Heart, and more.

10:30 a.m.

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)

Including Get Out, Baby Driver, and The Beguiled.

10:30 a.m.

The Best Horror Films of 2017 (So Far)

Get Out has captured all the buzz, but a lot of other great horror movies have hit theaters this year.

10:19 a.m.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Changed Her Name Because ‘Hollywood Is Racist’

Chloe Bennet stopped using her Chinese last name professionally so she could book roles.