Starz Is Developing the Divergent Television Series Ascendant

Starz is reportedly picking up where the Divergent films left off, by turning the scrapped fourth movie in the franchise Ascendant into a television series. After disappointing box office numbers for both the 2015 and 2016 sequels Insurgent and Allegiance, Lionsgate announced last summer that it intended to take the final installment of the dystopian YA story straight to the small screen, and use the TV movie to kick-off a spin-off series. The casting has not been announced, but star Shailene Woodley has already voiced her disinterest. Maybe now that the premium network is on board, Woodley will change her mind, but it seems doubtful.
Comments