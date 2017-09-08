Stephen Colbert Says Anthony Scaramucci Will Guest On The Late Show

In a tweet posted this afternoon, Stephen Colbert told censors to gird themselves, because Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci will be appearing as a guest on The Late Show next Monday. Colbert doesn’t seem like The Mooch’s most sympathetic audience, but The Mooch also seems like he doesn’t turn down a PR opportunity — for better or worse. The former White House communications director has reportedly been delighting in his newfound celebrity, posing for photos with “fans” (with his mirror-finished blue aviator shades on) and even receiving an ovation upon walking into a Westhampton Beach restaurant recently, according to Axios. President Donald Trump doesn’t love associates taking the spotlight away from him, but he likely respects the reality fame hustle of the man he hired for a job then subsequently fired 10 days later.
