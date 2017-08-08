Stephen Lang Will Be the Villain in All 4 Avatar Sequels

Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

The four Avatar sequels James Cameron has continually promised will feature a familiar face. In an interview with Empire, the director said that Stephen Lang will reprise his role as Colonel Quaritch, the chief of security of Hell’s Gate on Pandora. Though, as of course you remember, Quaritch seemed to die at the hands of Neytiri in the first Avatar movie, in 2013 it was confirmed that he’d return for at least one more installment. Now, Cameron is saying he’ll return for all of them. “The interesting conceit of the Avatar sequels is it’s pretty much the same characters,” Cameron told the magazine. “There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I’m taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey. But it’s not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherfucker through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park.” Avatar 2 will arrive in December 2020