Who Knew Pauly Shore Could Do Such a Fantastic Stephen Miller Impersonation?

In a world currently overrun by various impersonations of Donald Trump’s administration, who’s to say who will emerge victorious in this quest for the political comedy crown, truly? So if you had “Pauly Shore as Stephen Miller” on your White House Impersonations Bingo card, congratulations on your very specific tastes! That fella received the honor of playing Trump’s most sinister advisor for Funny Or Die, where he waxed poetic about the Statue of Liberty’s fascinating history — a.k.a. “when the Ghostbusters brought the Lady Liberty to life with the power of ectoplasm.” He might even have a bromance going on with one of the press poolers, too.
