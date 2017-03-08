Steve Harvey Said His Leaked Staff Memo Was ‘Cute’ and ‘Not a Big Deal’ to Him

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

While it’s been a few months since the leaking of a scandalous memo Steve Harvey sent to his staff demanding they not approach his dressing room or his makeup chair unless invited or asked directly, Harvey has a few more things to say about the whole affair. While at Television Critics Association press tour, Steve commented about the controversy, saying,

I learned two things from that email…I can’t write and I should never write. It was something I wrote a year ago and someone didn’t get a job coming to LA and they got pissed.

Approximately 10 out of Harvey’s 60-member staff in Chicago were invited to work for his Los Angeles show Steve, which debuts in the fall. Harvey added that at the time the memo leaked, he didn’t really understand the backlash over his list of personal space demands: